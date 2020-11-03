You are here

Dollar holds firm as tension rises before US goes to polls

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

TENSION grew on Monday before Tuesday's presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.

Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors waited for the outcome of a election that will have serious implications for the dollar's outlook over the coming months.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads in national opinion polls, but the race looks close enough in battleground states that President Donald Trump could win the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

A Biden win is would probably hurt the dollar, on expectations of a large fiscal stimulus package.

A surprise Trump victory could stoke widespread uncertainty in the short term.

"Volatility is rising because liquidity for hedges around the election is very thin. Everyone's the same way, there's no one selling this stuff thinking everything's great," said Jordan Rochester, forex analyst at Nomura. Generally, traders are hedging for decline by the euro and a rise by the dollar.

The dollar rose 0.1 per cent versus the Japanese yen to 104.73.

One-week implied volatility gauges for the euro and the yen were both above 11 per cent, their highest since the beginning of April.

A surge in global novel coronavirus cases continued to weigh on sentiment, with the euro coming under pressure in recent weeks.

The dollar held its gains after posting the largest weekly percentage rise since late September in the previous trading session.

The euro last fetched US$1.1648, neutral on the day, having fallen earlier in the session.

According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, hedge funds have reduced their long positions in the euro to the levels last seen a month ago.

The British pound inched lower on Covid-19 worries, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend a one-month lockdown across England.

Sterling fell to its weakest in two-and-a-half weeks at US$1.2854. It was last trading at US$1.2919, down 0.3 per cent on the day.

In Europe, new Covid-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, a Reuters tally showed, with total infections surpassing 10 million.

"The US dollar is continuing to benefit from the deteriorating outlook for growth in Europe," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

Besides the US presidential election, this week is filled with economic data, including PMI data from the United States, eurozone and elsewhere, as well as US non-farm payrolls and Chinese trade. REUTERS

