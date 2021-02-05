Dollar rises on US outlook; euro dips under US$1.20

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE US dollar strengthened to two-month highs and the euro dropped below US$1.20, as data pointed to an improvement in the US economic outlook, bond yields rose and oil prices hit a one-year high.
US Treasury yields ticked up after ADP payroll data showed an increase in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes