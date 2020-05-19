Dollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies

Get our introductory offer at only
London
A JUMP in oil prices lifted commodity currencies such as the Norwegian kroner and the Canadian dollar against the US dollar on Monday as optimism about a reopening of economies stifled by the novel coronavirus pandemic boosted risk appetite.
The gradual easing of lockdowns...
