You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
COMMENTARY

Dollar weighed down by rate cut prospects

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London 

THE dollar retreated on Monday to one-month lows against a basket of currencies, weighed down by the prospect of a full-blown rate-cutting cycle to counter the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus.

Panic in global markets that saw world shares shed almost US$6 trillion last week prompted US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to issue a statement late on Friday saying the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy.

Investors took his comments as a hint the Fed will deliver a cut when it meets on March 17-18, and as an encouragement to central banks around the world to follow suit. Futures now imply a 50 basis point cut at the March 18 meeting.

"The Fed is among the G10 central banks with the highest interest rates so it has more room to cut rates, and that's making the dollar weaker. What's priced for the ECB is roughly 15 basis points by the end of 2020 while for the Fed it's 100 bps," said Ulrich Leuchtman, head of FX strategy at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

SEE ALSO

Australian, New Zealand dollars suffer the world's woes, yields hit record lows

The dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent while against the euro the greenback was down half a per cent to touch a one-month low of US$1.109.

Markets are now expecting Australia to cut rates on Tuesday, and possibly Canada later in the week, while seeing a 50-50 chance of a European Central Bank move next week.

Despite money market pricing, ECB policymakers remain reluctant to ease policy further from the current rate of minus 0.5 per cent and the euro is benefiting from that as well as the lack of room for monetary stimulus.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also issued a statement to say it would take necessary steps to stabilise financial markets. The yen rose nonetheless and was up 0.3 per cent to 107.82 per dollar.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4 per cent to US$0.6531 and the pound also rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2850. The offshore-traded Chinese yuan rose 0.2 per cent, having earlier touched a one-month high at 6.95. Analysts said that the scale of the virus' spread meant markets would stay on edge, however, keeping a lid on moves.

"It's a bit of a dilemma today between celebrating Fed cut prematurely and really selling off risk," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"What's most important, to quote (movie) Jerry Maguire, is 'show me the money'. It's not so much about the interest rate - a 25 basis point interest rate cut is not going to make a business that cannot find cashflow feel better," he said. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Covid-19: Tenants say some landlords dragging feet on rent rebate help

Singapore fraud, economic crimes hit new peak; those by external parties surge

Fitch downgrades ratings for Singtel and Optus

DBS, OCBC take trade finance into the digital age

SATS buys UK aviation food company Monty's Bakehouse for £26.7m

Raffles Medical names new CFO amid slew of appointments

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 12:23 AM
Government & Economy

Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100

[PARIS] Climate change and sea level rise are currently on track to wipe out half the world's sandy beaches by 2100...

Mar 3, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Apple to pay up to US$500m to settle US lawsuit over slow iPhones

[NEW YORK] Apple has agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down...

Mar 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Jack Welch, much-imitated manager who remade GE, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] Jack Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric into one of the world's...

Mar 2, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in Feb; orders contract

[WASHINGTON] US factory manufacturing activity slowed in February as new orders contracted, likely reflecting...

Mar 2, 2020 11:13 PM
Transport

IATA urges slot rules shift as coronavirus hits airlines

[GENEVA] Rules allocating airline slots at airports should be "suspended immediately" due to the dire toll the new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.