Eagle Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.78 per stapled security

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$0.78 per stapled security, below the indicated range of US$0.80 to US$0.81.
A total of 580.6 million stapled securities are being offered, comprising an international placement of 535.7
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg