You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Effective date for Noble's restructuring pushed back to Dec 20

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

THE effective date for Noble Group's restructuring is now expected to take place on Dec 20, instead of the slated Dec 19, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The group also noted that it will make additional announcements "when there are further

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Ying Li reveals take-up rates for Beijing project built amid buying curbs

Keppel Corp secures 10.97-ha residential site in Tianjin Eco-City

Medtech firm Biolidics' shares slump in Catalist debut

Huan Hsin must delist, provide exit offer; company to appeal SGX order

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening