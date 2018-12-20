Effective date for Noble's restructuring pushed back to Dec 20

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE effective date for Noble Group's restructuring is now expected to take place on Dec 20, instead of the slated Dec 19, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The group also noted that it will make additional announcements "when there are further
