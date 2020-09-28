You are here

EHT makes changes to board committees

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 10:28 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Monday announced fresh changes to its composition of board committees, following a month after it dropped independent director Carl Gabriel Florian Stubbe.

The board of directors of the managers have appointed Lau Chun Wah as chairman of the special committee of the managers (SC), and chairman of the nominating and remuneration committee (NRC) of the real estate investment trust (Reit) manager. Tarun Kataria was also appointed as a member of the NRC.

The new composition of the SC comprises Mr Lau, Mr Kataria, Kelvin Tan and Salvatore Takoushian. The new composition of the NRC comprises Mr Lau, Mr Kataria and Mr Tan.

There is no change to the composition of the audit and risk committee of the Reit manager.

Earlier in August, EHT announced that Mr Stubbe, formerly an independent director, was not re-elected by the Reit managers' shareholder, Mandarin West Holding, even though he had offered himself for re-election and was "willing and desired" to continue his role as independent director.

