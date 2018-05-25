You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz to pay S$10m for half of Kalms Investment

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 9:31 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPORE-LISTED Ellipsiz is picking up a 50 per cent equity stake in Kalms Investment Pte Ltd for S$10 million.

The distributor and solutions provider that is active in the semiconductor and electronics industries said it is seeking to diversify its business through the proposed share subscription in Kalms Investment.

Ellipsiz's subsidiary, EIR Investments, entered into an agreement on Friday with Kalms Investment, Kalms International and Eddie Lim Wee Beng. The agreement calls on EIR to subscribe to 15 million shares amounting to 50 per cent of Kalms Investment's enlarged share capital.

Ellipsiz had on Feb 27 agreed to extend a S$4 million loan to Kalms Investment, which will go towards paying down part of the agreed S$10 million consideration for the share subscription.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EIR Investments would pay the remaining S$6 million consideration in cash and this will be funded through Ellipsiz's internal resources.

The deal is expected to be completed no later than 30 days later.

Kalm's Investment has about 93.85 per cent interest in Kalms (S) Pte Ltd. Kalms (S) is repositioning its business model to focus on technology-enabled retail through the use of intelligent vending machines.

Ellipsiz and Kalms International have entered into a collaboration to kickstart, grow and augment this new business model to populate both local and eventually regional markets with such vending solutions.

Prior to Ellipsiz completing the proposed share subscription, Kalms (S) will conduct a share reallocation exercise. Kalms Investments will retain 90 per cent of Kalms (S), with other existing shareholders and members of senior management holding a combined 10 per cent equity stake in Kalms (S).

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening