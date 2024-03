Gold spot prices headed lower on Monday, hovering around US$2,149 per troy ounce as at 3.15 pm, down 1.3 per cent week on week.

"Gold prices retreat from historical highs, but analysts still bullish about the near-term"

GOLD prices are retreating from the historical highs of a week ago, but market watchers remain bullish that the precious yellow metal may touch new heights as market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty channel investor flows into the commodity.

Gold spot prices headed lower on Monday (Mar 18), hovering around US$2,157 per troy ounce as at Singapore market close, or down 1 per cent week on week. Gold futures prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at US$2,161.50 per 100 troy ounces...