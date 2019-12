The Special Recognition Awards this year were handed out to (from left) Richard Koh, founder & CEO of M-Daq Pte Ltd, for the Digital Economy Award; Toby Koh, CEO of Ademco (Far East) Pte Ltd, who was given the Enterprise Transformation Award; and Lim Howe Yuen, co-founder and chairman, Akribis Systems Pte Ltd, who bagged the Internationalisation Award.