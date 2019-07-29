Epicentre gets hearing date for creditor's judicial management application

CATALIST-LISTED Epicentre Holdings, faced with a creditor’s application to put it under court management, has a hearing date for the appointment of interim judicial managers.

The hearing on the appointment of interim judicial managers has been set for Aug 2 at 11.30am, the board of the former Apple reseller said in a bourse filing on Monday night.

The application by Goh Chee Hong - who is claiming a loan-related sum of S$3 million and has also sent a statutory demand to the company - was disclosed by Epicentre last week.

“The company will update the shareholders further where there are material developments on this matter,” the company directors added.

A slew of other creditors have also come knocking on Epicentre’s door in recent months, including former independent directors, as well as ELush T3, which runs Apple reseller iStudio.

To complicate the debt tangle, Epicentre previously said that there were discrepancies in certain loan agreements. Meanwhile, the company also plans to have auditors probe past transactions involving chairman and acting chief executive Kenneth Lim, whom it has moved to fire.

Trading in Epicentre’s shares has been suspended since May 30.