You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ericsson beats Q4 forecasts on cost cuts and better-than-expected US demand

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190126_JHERIC26_3679242.jpg
Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm. The company has been slashing costs and readying for a new cycle of network upgrades, which appears to be kicking in as demand for 5G rises.
PHOTO: REUTERS.

Stockholm

ERICSSON beat fourth-quarter sales and profit margin forecasts on Friday, helped by costs cuts and better than expected demand from US mobile operators for fifth-generation (5G) telecoms equipment.

The results topped expectations for the fourth straight quarter as the Swedish company said increased research and development spending was also strengthening its turnaround.

Hit by an industry-wide downturn and heavy losses since 4G network sales peaked in the middle of the decade, Ericsson has been slashing costs and readying for a new cycle of network upgrades, which appears to be kicking in as demand for 5G rises.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding restructuring charges and other costs related to a revamp of its Business Support System (BSS) unit, Ericsson's operating margin rose to 8.7 per cent from 7 per cent in the previous quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter of improvement.

The company counts Chinese market leader Huawei and Finland's Nokia as its main rivals and some analysts think it could benefit from Western suspicions of Huawei, after Washington alleged its gear could be used by Beijing for spying.

However, chief financial officer Carl Mellander said there had so far been no impact from Huawei's troubles.

"We have not seen anything in our order books," he said, adding that he expected growth of 5 per cent in 2020 for Ericsson's main Radio Access Network (RAN) market, up from a projected 2 per cent for this year. "We try to have a strong offering to our customers and stay away from geopolitical speculation."

The push for 5G helped Ericsson narrow its operating loss to 1.9 billion Swedish crowns (S$284 million) in the fourth quarter compared with a 19.3 billion-crown loss a year earlier and a three billion loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose to 63.8 billion crowns from 57.9 billion a year earlier, above a forecast of 61 billion.

Earlier this month, the company said it would book provisions of 6.1 billion crowns for the fourth quarter after a failed revamp of its loss-making BSS unit, which is part of its digital services business and provides real-time charging and billing products.

Ericsson's shares rose 2.3 per cent following the results, outperforming a rise of 0.8 per cent for the STOXX Europe 600 technology index.

The company also proposed a dividend of one crown per share and said it posted underlying sales growth in 2018 for the first time in five years. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening