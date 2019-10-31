You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ESR Cayman to raise HK$4.4 billion with HK listing

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 10:17 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ESR Cayman's proposed listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) will raise net proceeds of approximately HK$4.4 billion (S$770.4 million) with an offer price of HK$16.80 per share, the logistics real estate developer said on Thursday.

It said in its prospectus that it would use the proceeds of the share sale to pare existing debt, finance the completion of projects already in the pipeline, and to further expand its footprint through mergers and acquisitions.

Assuming that the offering becomes unconditional in all aspects on or before 8am on Nov 1, dealings in the shares on the SEHK are expected to commence at 9am on the same day.

Previous media reports had cited sources which said that ESR was looking to raise US$1-1.5 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ESR is the sponsor of Singapore Exchange-listed ESR-Reit, and is the largest Asia-Pacific focused logistics real estate platform. It builds and manages logistics facilities that cater to e-commerce firms, bricks-and-mortar retailers and manufacturers. It also manages funds and investment vehicles that invest in logistics properties.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong led global IPO market since start of Sept

Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit divests Vietnam subsidiary for US$10m

Yangzijiang secures new orders for 6 vessels

Lui Tuck Yew resigns from Chip Eng Seng board

Keppel Land invests US$25m in India-based coworking operator

Pollux Properties, PACC Offshore call for trading halts

Broker's take: DBS says SingPost changes are 'steps in right direction'

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

India fiscal deficit nears 93% of full-year target in 6 months, limiting scope for tax cuts

[NEW DELHI] India's fiscal deficit in the six months through September approached 93 per cent of the target for the...

Oct 31, 2019 09:46 PM
Stocks

Wall St edges higher at open

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but...

Oct 31, 2019 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending rises moderately, wages flat

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts...

Oct 31, 2019 09:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit divests Vietnam subsidiary for US$10m

THE manager of Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) has divested its entire shareholding interest in wholly owned...

Oct 31, 2019 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing ends key conclave with promise to protect Hong Kong

[BEIJING] China's Communist Party elite concluded a key meeting in Beijing Thursday with a promise to protect the "...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly