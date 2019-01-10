ESR Reit up 1.92%; analysts see further gains ahead

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ESR Reit rose 1.92 per cent on Wednesday and looks poised to rise further. Analysts cite the Reit's growth in size, investors looking for safe-haven yield assets and an improving outlook for industrial space as key driving factors.
