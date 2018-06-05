Euro climbs as Italy risks ease, markets rally

London

THE euro climbed on Monday as political tensions eased in Italy, supporting a rebound in risk appetite as worries about an escalating trade battle between the United States and other major economies took a back seat.

Better-than-expected US jobs data last week underlined the strength of the US economy and the near-certainty of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise this month, as well as increasing expectations of a fourth hike this year, factors which have powered a recent revival in the dollar.

But with signs of less uncertainty in Italy as it forms a new government, the euro was able to claw back some gains.

Rallying stock markets also helped investors to shrug off concerns that trade disputes among the world's largest economies will hit growth.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's weekend statement that Germany was in favour of moves towards a European Monetary Fund to resolve issues of eurozone sovereign debt sustainability also helped lift the mood.

The euro rose as much as 0.7 per cent to US$1.1737 to its highest level since May 24, pulling further away from 2018 lows of US$1.151 plumbed last week. The euro also increased versus the Swiss currency as the rebound in risk appetite knocked the safe-haven franc.

Data last week showed eurozone inflation jumped far more than expected in May, boosting expectations of a European Central Bank rate rise in 2019.

ING analysts said the worst seemed to be over for the euro, at least in the near term.

"We suspect euro/dollar has seen its bottom at US$1.1510 and is unlikely to retest it this week. With the Italian political situation stabilising, the eurozone risk premium should now be less of a negative driver of euro/dollar," they said.

The prospect of a snap election in Italy shook investor risk sentiment last week as some feared the vote could effectively turn into a referendum on the country's euro membership.

But the euro has drifted up since then as markets gained some composure after a deal was reached on a coalition government, averting potentially destabilising snap elections.

However, many analysts caution that events in Italy, where the government between two anti-establishment parties says it will increase spending, slash taxes and challenge European Union fiscal rules, will continue to curb significant euro gains. REUTERS