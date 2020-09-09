Euro edges down ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting

London

THE euro and US dollar kept moves to a minimum on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Bank's post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings of a no-deal Brexit skittled sterling again.

The euro bobbed back under US$1.18 but the pound sank nearly 1 per cent to US$1.3050 and the yuan dipped too after US President Donald Trump warned about "decoupling" the US and Chinese economies.

Britain had gone into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks warning it was ramping up no-deal preparations. A sense of crisis took hold as the Financial Times reported the head of Britain's legal department had quit over suggestions Boris Johnson wanted to override parts of the existing divorce deal.

"Clearly the headlines about the UK government drawing up some withdrawal agreement overrides is not going to sit well with officials in Brussels if they are true," said Lombard Odier's head of FX strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.

"We are still looking for a skinny, skeleton, basic deal whatever you want to call it. But as time draws on, the risk of a no-deal Brexit rises."

Moves among the other major currencies were mostly modest, with the dollar pushing gently higher as risk appetite appeared to falter again in equity markets.

The Australian dollar reversed course to drop to US$0.7250 and the New Zealand dollar dipped to US$0.6660 following a Sunday statement from the central bank, which again raised the prospect of negative rates.

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira hit another record low and Russia's rouble sagged to its lowest since April amid ongoing talk about fresh Western sanctions.

The main focus this week is on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday. Most analysts don't expect a change in the central bank's policy but are looking to the message on its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength following its recent rise to US$1.20.

Lombard Odier's Mr Gkionakis said some more verbal intervention from ECB head Christine Lagarde was more likely than action at this point, a view shared by other analysts.

"The ECB could raise more concerns over a further appreciation in the euro and make some downward revisions to its inflation projections," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy, which would flag easier policy. REUTERS