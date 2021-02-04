 Euro hits two-month low against greenback, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Euro hits two-month low against greenback

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro dropped to a two-month low against the US dollar on Wednesday, trading just above US$1.20, as investors looked to a widening disparity between the strength of the US and European pandemic recoveries.

The view was bolstered by moves in Washington toward fast-tracking more stimulus spending, in contrast with concerns about extended European lockdowns and expectations for a decline in eurozone growth this quarter.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2013 against the dollar by midday in London. Bond and stock markets cheered news that Italian President Sergio Mattarella was set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government of national unity, but the euro largely shrugged it off.

"Draghi's acceptance of a mandate and indications of a majority backing him will likely be welcomed by markets and may give some further support to European assets," ING said in a note to clients.

"That said, the recent political turmoil in Italy has not generated any risk premia build-up on EUR/USD or EUR/CHF: thus, the upside potential from the end of the government crisis may also be somewhat contained."

The broader dollar index was up 0.15 per cent at 91.238 after rising to a two-month high of 91.283 in the previous session. The dollar's advances come despite a rally in equities amid improving risk sentiment, defying the currency's historical inverse directional relationship with stocks.

However, many analysts expect the correlation to reassert itself as the year progresses, and for the dollar to decline as global growth recovers amid massive fiscal stimulus and ultra-easy monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen traded down 0.1 per cent at 105.06 against the dollar. The dollar has benefited from a massive bout of short-covering, especially against the yen where hedge funds had racked up their biggest short bets against the greenback since October 2016.

Many see the dollar's rebound since early last month as a correction after its relentless decline last year, although some think the dollar's new-found strength could reflect a retreat of the bearish sentiment on the currency.

The dollar index has recovered 1.2 per cent this year after an almost 7 per cent decline in 2020. REUTERS

