You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro loses traction ahead of ECB meeting

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

GLOBAL forex markets were overshadowed by the continued decline in volatility, lending a boost to higher-yielding currencies such as the US dollar and emerging markets.

Focus has turned to meetings at the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada (BOC), with both institutions facing the need to address stuttering economic growth and a slowdown in world trade.

The euro held near one-week lows versus the dollar at US$1.1318 on expectations that the ECB's Thursday meeting would hint at delaying hiking rates until next year and soon re-launch long-term bank loans to tackle economic slowdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The ECB's new projections on Thursday might paint a more subdued picture than before," Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke said, adding the euro appeared to be "aiming for the $1.13 mark".

The Canadian dollar slumped to nearly six-week lows on Tuesday, hit by a combination of trade troubles, resignations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and expectations that the central bank could be on the cusp of changing its policy direction. The Canadian currency fell 0.3 per cent to C$1.3350 (S$1.3509) against the greenback, extending Monday's losses.

The BOC is expected to hold rates this week at 1.75 per cent but many reckon it is edging towards a cut later in 2019. A month ago, it was seen raising rates twice in 2019.

"The Bank of Canada are probably at the place where they are starting to feel concerned...I can see the Canadian dollar weakening a bit more as I think underperformance of the Canadian economy is not at an end," said Charles St Arnaud, senior investment strategist at Lombard Odier.

Latest data showed Canadian growth slowed sharply to 0.4 per cent on an annualised basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, versus the 1.2 per cent forecast.

Ties with China are also under strain over trade and technology issues.

The US dollar stood close to a two-week high against key peers at 96.726, supported by higher US Treasury yields. It had rallied on Monday to 96.816, its strongest since Feb 19.

Investors are seeking out higher-yielding currencies as price volatility in the world's most-traded currencies has plummeted following a dovish shift by major central banks.

Implied one-month volatility on the euro is close to the lowest since 2014, while Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index is near record lows of 6.66 hit in January 2018. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Digital era will force Singapore banks to be more transparent with customers

Sunningdale urged to raise reporting quality after Q4 earnings miss

Franchise sales-related expenses added to jump in 2018 payables: Best World

Corporate digest

Some investors turning their sights to Dubai

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening