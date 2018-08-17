You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro rebounds; dollar eases on US-China trade talks

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro recovered on Thursday from its weakest since late June 2017 and the dollar fell after news that a Chinese delegation will travel to the United States for trade talks, with investors buying back into currencies hit hard in the recent sell-off.

Many emerging market currencies also rose, clawing back some of Wednesday's losses thanks to easing fears over the knock-on effects from a slide in the Turkish lira.

Global equity markets were mixed, however, underlining how nervous investors remain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That China and the US are beginning to talk again is supporting the market," said Commerzbank currencies strategist Thu Lan Nguyen. "As the (Turkish) lira did not depreciate further, that has taken out some tension from the market." She also emphasised that the currency crisis in Turkey is far from over because the authorities have yet to tackle the root causes.

More important for major currencies on Thursday were developments in the months-long trade conflict between the United States and China.

China's Ministry of Commerce said it had received an invitation from the US for talks to be held with US Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1367, away from Wednesday's low of US$1.1301.

The dollar, which has gained on bouts of investor jitters as traders seek safety in the higher-yielding and most liquid currency, fell after a recent strong run. The dollar index slipped 0.1 per cent to 96.613.

China's yuan, which has fallen in recent months on concerns about the impact on its economy of the trade conflict with the US, gained 0.7 per cent in offshore markets to 6.9005 .

Emerging market currencies bounced across the board, including the South African rand, the Mexican peso and Russian rouble.

Turkey's lira rallied about 3 per cent to 5.7923 before a presentation by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to investors, but is still down 34 per cent against the dollar this year.

Despite Thursday's calm, analysts remain cautious about the outlook for markets, particularly those outside of the US that have looked vulnerable whenever investors get nervous.

Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, said "a seeming disconnect between US markets and those elsewhere is becoming increasingly obvious", given the performance of US equities and the dollar in 2018. "The risk is that the apparent calm in US markets may be giving US investors a false read about how volatile the next few months might prove for global markets," he said.

The yen paused after its recent run, with the dollar gaining 0.1 per cent to 110.84 yen.

The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for China-related trades, climbed 0.4 per cent to US$0.7265 after falling to US$0.7202 on Wednesday, its weakest since January 2017. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Financial Times CEO to return part of £2.6m pay after staff outcry

Indonesia's richest man going for gold at Asian Games

Debt-laden Stratech agrees to private equity takeover

Vibrant Group suspects fire in China deliberate act to destroy Blackgold's accounts

Corporate digest

Mystery man who triggered a US$10b commodity collapse finally speaks up

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening