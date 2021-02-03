Euro wallows at seven-week lows against US dollar

London

THE euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the US dollar on Tuesday as concern about extended lockdowns in the eurozone weighed on the single currency and optimism about US stimulus boosted the US dollar.

Initial European Union estimates showed the eurozone economy contracted less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-induced lockdowns. But it is heading for another, probably steeper decline in the first quarter of this year.

Those concerns were amplified after retail sales in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, plunged by more than forecast in December, according to data on Monday.

"Things are looking even more depressing here," Commerzbank strategists said in a daily note.

"The German retail sales for December disappointed massively, presenting a first taste of how the service sector is suffering under the current European lockdowns, which is likely to be reflected in the corresponding PMIs (purchasing managers' indexes) over the course of the week."

Against the US dollar, the euro was trading at US$1.2078, just above an early December low of US$1.2056 the day before. It has weakened more than 2 per cent from an early January peak of near US$1.2350.

The US dollar index eased by 0.1 per cent to 90.87 amid further gains for global stocks but remained not far from its overnight peak of 91.063, its strongest since Dec 10.

The US dollar also benefited from a massive bout of short-covering, especially against the yen, where hedge funds had racked up their biggest short bets against the US dollar since October 2016.

Against the yen, the US dollar briefly crossed 105 yen for the first time since mid-November and held firm at 104.875 yen .

Many see the US dollar's rebound since early last month as a correction after its relentless decline - the US dollar index lost almost 7 per cent in 2020 - on expectations of a global recovery from the pandemic, amid massive fiscal spending and continued ultra-easy monetary policy.

However, some like Claire Dissaux, head of strategy at Millennium Global, remain cautious on the US dollar, citing the relative appeal of the valuation of European assets compared with US markets.

"The short-term outlook is relatively more negative for Europe than the US, but the longer term outlook is more constructive," she said.

The US dollar also remained supported on signs that President Joe Biden was poised to push forward with his US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan even if it fails to draw Republican support. Negotiations resume on Tuesday. REUTERS