Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

Lim Ming Yan brings with him two decades of real estate, business experience
Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Mr Lim said he is joining SPH at an 'exciting' time, when it is transforming its media business and getting into other areas as well.

Singapore

FORMER CapitaLand group chief executive officer Lim Ming Yan has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, with effect from June 3.

He will also be a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Mr Lim, 56, spent 22 years with CapitaLand, last serving as president and group CEO from 2013 till last year.

As CEO of CapitaLand China from 2000 to 2009, he grew the company into the largest foreign real estate player in China.

He was CEO of The Ascott group from 2010 till last year, during which time its portfolio grew from some 25,000 serviced residence units to more than 100,000.

Among Mr Lim's current appointments, he is chairman of Workforce Singapore, a member of the Future Economy Council and co-chairman of its built-environment sub-committee; he is also a board director of Business China and the Singapore Tourism Board.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, welcoming him on board, said: "He is a seasoned and progressive business leader with many years of experience and multiple achievements in the property sector.

"Not only is he a real estate veteran, he is also known for embracing digitisation in empowering businesses. He will be a great asset to the board as we work with management to seize opportunities to transform and grow SPH's businesses."

Mr Lim said: "SPH is a respected media organisation. Not only has it embarked on the transformation of its media business, it has also made big strides into other businesses in Singapore and beyond.

"This is an exciting time for SPH, and I am honoured to be joining its Board. I look forward to working with the rest of the SPH Board to contribute to the company's business strategy and success."

