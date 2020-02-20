You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-minister Yaacob Ibrahim joins Chip Eng Seng as independent director

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 9:12 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

PROPERTY, construction and education group Chip Eng Seng said on Thursday that it has appointed former minister for communications and information Yaacob Ibrahim as an independent director.

It is the first time that Professor Yaacob, 64, is serving as a director of a listed company on the Singapore Exchange. He has also served as a director of Surbana Jurong since January last year. He was Singapore's minister for communications and information from May 2011 to April 2018.

Separately, Chip Eng Seng said that the board has also formed a three-person investment committee, chaired by independent director Low Teck Seng. Prof Low, who is the chief executive of the National Research Foundation, joined Chip Eng Seng's board last December.

Chip Eng Seng shares closed flat at S$0.625 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

OUE FY19 net profit more than 5 times higher on development, one-off gains

Sunpower to invest in Jiangsu biomass co-generation plant

Sheng Siong posts flat Q4 net profit of S$17.4m

DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR

StarHub nearly doubles Q4 net profit to S$34.9m on cost-cutting

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Vividthree's shares

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 09:03 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE FY19 net profit more than 5 times higher on development, one-off gains

PROPERTY group OUE made a net profit of S$321.8 million in 2019, up from S$56.7 million in 2018, it said on Thursday...

Feb 20, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower to invest in Jiangsu biomass co-generation plant

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group plans to invest in a biomass co-generation project in Tongshan District, Xuzhou City...

Feb 20, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged

[SINGAPORE] One new case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20), bringing the total number of...

Feb 20, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong posts flat Q4 net profit of S$17.4m

HEARTLAND supermarket operator Sheng Siong on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$17.4 million, down 0....

Feb 20, 2020 07:39 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR

DBS Group said on Thursday that it will provide abridged financial disclosures for the bank's first- and third-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly