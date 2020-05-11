You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion board guides for Q1 'significant net loss' on the back of asset impairments

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 10:12 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE board of troubled Ezion Holdings has warned of “a significant net loss” for the first quarter to March 31, in a bourse filing issued on Monday night.

The potential loss stems from an assessment of impairments on group assets. The assessment exercise was carried out after the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices “continued to adversely affect the reactivation and deployment plans of the group” and stymied its restructuring.

The Ezion board based its guidance on a preliminary review of the draft unaudited management results. The unaudited consolidated financial results are set for release by this Thursday.  

Meanwhile, the hearings for winding-up applications against two of Ezion’s wholly-owned subsidiaries will be held at 10am on June 12, the board separately announced.

Ezion said that the hearings for Teras Conquest 3 and Teras Conquest 5, the winding-up of which has been sought by Whitesea Shipping & Supply, have been pushed back from the original date of April 17 because of the “circuit breaker” controls imposed in Singapore to curb the spread of the virus.

SEE ALSO

Trek 2000 board guides for Q1 net loss

“The company will keep its shareholders informed of any material developments and make the necessary announcements,” the board added.

Trading in Ezion shares was voluntarily suspended in March 2019, when the chairman and chief executive asked for shareholders to pray for them.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 board guides for Q1 net loss

Hyphens Pharma to pay out FY2019 dividend on June 8; Q1 net profit up by 48.6%

Sakae Holdings to get some S$3.21m from troubled liquidated associate

Clearbridge Health to distribute Biolidics spin-off's coronavirus test kits regionally

Sembcorp unit signs power purchase agreement for Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

Lian Beng bags S$174m deal to build Sims Drive condo

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 10:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 board guides for Q1 net loss

THUMB drive manufacturer Trek 2000 International will likely post a first-quarter net loss for the three months to...

May 11, 2020 09:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyphens Pharma to pay out FY2019 dividend on June 8; Q1 net profit up by 48.6%

CATALIST-LISTED healthcare-products group Hyphens Pharma International will reclassify its proposed final dividend...

May 11, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St falls on fears of new infection wave

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of...

May 11, 2020 09:41 PM
Life & Culture

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller dies at 92

[WASHINGTON] Veteran actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, who found fame on Broadway and later in the smash US show "...

May 11, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

230 arrested in Hong Kong's first major protests since virus began

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police arrested hundreds of people during weekend democracy protests - including a 12-year-old...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.