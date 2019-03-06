You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fabchem China to voluntarily suspend trading on talk of possible general offer

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 6:33 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FABCHEM China announced after trading hours on Wednesday that ongoing discussions in relation to a sale of the company shares by an undisclosed shareholder could lead to a possible general offer for all the shares.

The company cautioned that no definitive agreements have been entered into and there is no certainty that the possible transaction could proceed.

It said that it has decided to voluntarily suspend trading of its shares to avoid any irregular movements in share price and prevent irregular trading activities that may result from the leakage of any confidential information.

"The trading suspension would also provide market certainty and prevent market confusion for shareholders," said the company.

Fabchem China said that it will make further announcements when appropriate and "will endeavour to resume the trading of the shares as soon as possible".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Australia is pushing for more women in boardrooms

Acromec extends letter of intent with Chew's Agriculture for waste-to-energy plant

Tencent-backed Sea raises US$1.35b in share sale

Design Studio: Loan waiver conditional on not paying out dividends; accounts for S$19.1m loss from one-off items

Nico Steel files key aluminium alloy trademark in China

Impact Investment Exchange partners Australia government body for US$100m bond

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening