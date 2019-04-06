Fabchem China's general offer closes on May 3

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FABCHEM China shareholders will have until the business close of May 3 to accept a S$0.158 per share mandatory conditional general offer by Singapore businessman Henry Wee for all the shares he does not already control, according to an offer document sent out on Friday.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg