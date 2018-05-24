Falcon Energy faces winding-up threat linked to new Ambank claim

SINGAPORE-LISTED Falcon Energy Group (FEG) faces the threat of being wound up if it does not settle a new claim filed by Malaysia's Ambank.

Ambank is claiming over US$20.59 million, being alleged amount outstanding as at May 23 under term loans and revolving credit facilities granted to FEG's three subsidiaries - Century Marine SA, Excel Marine SA and Morrison Marine Services SA.

The statutory demand put forth by the Malaysian bank cited three guarantees dated Dec 5, 2012 and three guarantee confirmation deeds dated Jul 26, 2016 allegedly issued by FEG.

The statutory demand is such that if FEG fails to settle the claim within 21 days, Ambank will be entitled to file a winding-up application against the group.

FEG said after Thursday's trading close that it is seeking legal advice with respect to the latest statutory demand from Ambank.

FEG added that it has filed notices of appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court's ruling in favour of Ambank in the civil suits the bank brought against the Singapore group, its subsidiaries and PT Bayu Maritim Berkah.

The civil suits related to earlier claims filed by Ambank against FEG, its subsidiaries and PT Bayu Maritim Berkah pertaining to allegedly outstanding loans and interests running in excess of US$19 million.