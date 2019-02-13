You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Far East Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 3.1% to S$0.01 on improvements across portfolio

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 7:55 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SL_feh_30219_31.jpg
The overall improvement was supported by the completion of the renovation of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, according to Far East Hospitality Trust CEO Gerald Lee.
PHOTO: ST FILE

FAR East Hospitality Trust saw distribution per stapled security (DPS) rise 3.1 per cent to one Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, from 0.97 Singapore cent a year ago, the trust manager announced on Wednesday morning. This came on the back of a 4.9 per cent rise in income available for distribution to S$19.1 million, from S$18.2 million for the year-ago period.

The DPS for the quarter will be paid on March 28, with books closure on Feb 21. The trust manager's chief executive officer Gerald Lee noted that this was the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in DPS.

He attributed the results to overall improvement in the operating performance of its hotel portfolio, supported by a boost from the addition of Oasia Hotel Downtown and the completion of the renovation of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. The trust's serviced residences also showed a turnaround in performance for the quarter, he added.

The fourth quarter saw a 13.9 per cent rise in net property income to S$26.3 million, from S$23.1 million for the year-ago period. Gross revenue was up 12.4 per cent to S$28.9 million, from S$25.7 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fourth-quarter results took full-year income available for distribution to S$75.4 million, up 4.7 per cent, while DPS was up 2.6 per cent at four Singapore cents. Net property income rose 10.3 per cent to S$102.8 million, while gross revenue rose 0.5 per cent to S$113.7 million.

On the outlook ahead, Far East Hospitality Trust said: "The operating environment for hotels in Singapore continues to trend in a positive direction, benefiting from a better balance in demand and supply in the industry."

It noted that room supply is expected to pick up by 2.2 per cent in 2019, compared to 2018's low increase of 1.1 per cent after growth of 5.1 per cent between 2013 and 2017.

However, with higher trade policy uncertainties and slowing economic growth in key markets, the hospitality sector could see a dampening in corporate demand, the trust said. Though serviced residences have shown signs of turning around, corporate demand is still expected to remain subdued, it added.

Far East Hospitality Trust units closed down one Singapore cent or 1.54 per cent at 64 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening