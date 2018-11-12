You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Federal International (2000) swings into the red with S$1.62m Q3 loss on 77.2% plunge in revenue

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 8:12 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

FEDERAL International (2000) posted a third-quarter net loss of S$1.62 million after its revenue plunged 77.2 per cent. It posted a net profit of S$1.45 million for the year-ago period.

This came after the oil and gas (O&G) procurement specialist issued a warning last Monday that it expected to report a net loss for the three months ended Sept 30 due to “lower sales from trading business segment as a result of weak demand”.

Loss per share for Q3 was 1.15 Singapore cents compared to earnings per share of 1.03 Singapore cents for a year-ago period.

Third-quarter revenue fell to S$9.66 million, down from S$42.39 million for the same period in FY2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the nine-month period, Federal International (2000) posted a nine-month net loss of S$2.8 million.

The group’s third-quarter gross profit was 54.1 per cent lower at S$2.76 million, but its gross profit margin almost doubled to 28.6 per cent on higher margin sales for certain projects.

It warned of challenges ahead for the O&G sector due largely to a shortage of projects despite signs of recovery in oil prices. 

It added that at the group level, it will continue to “manage costs and actively look for new potential markets” while continuing to seek strategic partnerships to strengthen competitiveness in the trading business.

Federal International (2000) closed flat at 24 Singapore cents on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Nov 12, 2018
Opinion

Term insurance for death cover on the rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening