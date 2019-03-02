First Resources' Q4 profit falls 49.2% to US$17.3m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PALM oil producer First Resources said its net profit fell 49.2 per cent to US$17.3 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018.
This was mainly due to the effects of weaker palm oil prices and a net inventory build-up during the period, contributing to the decline
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg