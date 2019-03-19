First Sponsor withdraws complex rights issue after regulatory feedback

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FIRST Sponsor Group has withdrawn its application for a rights issue involving warrants exercisable into convertible securities, after receiving regulatory feedback on the warrants' suitability for distribution to retail investors, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on
