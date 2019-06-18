You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fortis Healthcare drops plan to sell stake in RHT Health Trust, trustee manager

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 9:16 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

INDIA'S Fortis Healthcare has decided to close the bidding and search process to explore the possibility of sale of interest in Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust (RHT) and its trustee manager RHT Health Trust Manager (RHTTM).

This was after no firm, commercially viable proposal was received and no binding or non-binding agreement was reached with Fortis Healthcare (Fortis) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fortis Healthcare International (FHIL) and Stellant Capital Advisory Services, in connection with the sale.

Fortis, FHIL and Stellant have therefore ceased to actively explore other options for RHT and/or the trustee-manager, RHTTM said in a regulatory filing on Monday night.

But an open invitation had been extended to interested parties to submit proposals for the proposed sale, followed by preliminary discussions after evaluation of said proposals with professional advisors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fortis has a total interest of 27.82 per cent of the units in RHT, comprising 25.14 per cent held by FHIL and 2.68 per cent held by the trustee-manager (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stellant). Intentions for the sale of FHIL's and Stellant's interests were made known in April this year

RHTTM said that it would continue to consider various options available to the trust, including identifying a possible new business that will satisfy Singapore Exchange requirements for a new listing, or the winding up of RHT.

According to listing rules, SGX will remove RHT from its official list if the trust is unable to meet requirements for a new listing within 12 months from the time it becomes a cash trust. The trustee manager may apply for a maximum six-month extension if it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a new business, which needs to be completed within the six-month extension.

Units in RHT closed flat at 1.9 Singapore cents on Monday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Global Invacom buys Apexsat’s technology for 250,000 euros

Design Studio names new chief financial officer

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

OUE subscribes for all shares of Indonesia investment holding firm for 11b rupiah

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Big 3 banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening