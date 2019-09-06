You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to raise stake in Waterway Point in S$90m deal

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 9:12 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is looking to build its stake in Waterway Point to 40 per cent in a nearly S$90 million deal, just months after acquiring a one-third interest in the suburban mall. 

“This acquisition is aligned with our strategy of increasing FCT’s market share in Singapore’s suburban retail sector," said Richard Ng, chief executive officer of FCT's manager, Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, in a statement on Friday night.

"We are growing our stake in Waterway Point as it is a popular retail hub that is set to benefit from the growing population and exciting developments in the surrounding Punggol precinct," Mr Ng said. "This positions Waterway Point well to deliver long-term growth and good returns for FCT and its unitholders.”

FCT seeks to acquire the additional 6.67 per cent stake in Waterway Point through a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Sekisui House, which currently holds a third of the total issued units of Sapphire Star Trust (SST), an equal three-way joint venture between Sekisui and two others to develop the property.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The acquisition is expected to cost FCT some S$89.6 million, to be funded by a combination of debt and internal sources. 

The purchase price was based on an agreed value of Waterway Point at S$1.3 billion or S$3,502 per square foot (psf) of net lettable area (NLA), on a 100 per cent basis - the same basis as the earlier acquisition. 

FCT had raised about S$67.7 million in an oversubscribed preferential offering in June, as part of a larger equity funding exercise to finance the Waterway Point acquisition as well as to pare down the bridging loans used for an acquisition of an 18.8 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Retail Fund.

Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical Group CEO Roy Quek quits, remains non-executive board director

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit buys Dallas office complex for US$101.5m

Tiong Seng unit clinches S$287m deal from JTC to build industrial building

Engineering firm CSC bags contracts worth over S$70m

Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Port Holdings Trust to exit STI amid trade tensions

Del Monte swings to US$38.3m loss in Q1 on lower revenue

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly