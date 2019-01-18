You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Commercial Trust holds to Q1 DPU of 2.4 S cents

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 8:45 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

FRASERS Commercial Trust kept distribution per unit (DPU) stable at 2.4 Singapore cents in the first quarter, even with hits to top and bottom lines, as distributable income was propped up on various fronts.

Net property income fell by 15 per cent on the same period the year before, to S$21.1 million, according to financial statements released on Friday evening.

The earnings decline tracked an 11 per cent drop in gross revenue, to S$31.5 million, which the manager attributed to the sale of a property in August 2018, lower occupancies at China Square Central and Alexandra Technopark, and the currency effects of a weaker Australian dollar.

But distributable income still rose by 11 per cent to S$21.6 million, helped by capital returns from hotel development rights at China Square Central, and paying the management fee in units instead of in cash.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Distributable income was also shored up by contributions from Farnborough Business Park, in which Frasers Commercial Trust took a 50 per cent stake in January 2018.

The real estate investment trust's six-property portfolio had an occupancy rate of 80.7 per cent as at Dec 31, 2018, with a weighted average lease expiry of 4.3 years. It has interests in Australia and Britain, and in Singapore, where it owns both Alexandra Technopark and China Square Central in Cross Street.

China Square Central's retail podium is closed for a S$38 million enhancement, which the manager said could raise net lettable area from 64,000 square feet (sq ft) to 78,000 sq ft. It added that co-working space operator JustCo has committed to leasing the whole second floor, or 40 per cent of the podium.

Frasers Commercial Trust lost S$0.02, or 1.36 per cent, to S$1.45, before the results were out.

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening