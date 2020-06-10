Frasers Property bags S$350m green loan for Fernvale Lane exec condo project

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FRASERS Property has, through its subsidiary Fernvale Lane, obtained a S$350 million green loan from DBS Bank, Maybank and OCBC Bank.
This will finance its Fernvale Lane executive condominium (EC) development in the Sengkang area. It is Singapore's first green loan for an...
