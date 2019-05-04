Frasers Property Q2 bottom line rises 8.3% to S$120 million

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FRASERS Property's net profit for the second quarter ended March 31, 2019, was up 8.3 per cent year-on-year to S$120.4 million, boosted by fair value changes.
Revenue rose 11.1 per cent to S$934.25 million, on the back of stronger revenue contributions out of Australia,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg