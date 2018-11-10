Frasers Property's full-year net profit rises 10% to S$759m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FAIR-value gains, the timing of sales settlements of development projects in Singapore and Australia, and maiden contributions from the business parks in the United Kingdom lifted results for Frasers Property for its 2018 financial year.
Net profit increased 10.1 per cent
