You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TOPLINE

Fresh prospects in Australian student housing for Wee Hur

Flexible and nimble property group turns crisis into opportunity, finding a new growth avenue thanks to its close-knit extended family.
Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20190422_LLWEEHUR_3759645.jpg
Mr Goh Yeow Lian (with son Mr Goh Wee Ping), says the new PBSA business arm adds a source of recurring income for the group, which entered the market at an early stage and is now well on its way to developing an A$1.1 billion (S$1.06 billion) portfolio of six PBSA properties comprising 5,000 beds.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singapore

"A CRISIS is also an opportunity." So goes the Chinese proverb that local property group Wee Hur Holdings took to heart when a dip in the market here threatened its business in 2014.

Rather than digging its heels in amid the downturn, the mainboard-listed group chose to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Sears sues former chairman, claiming he looted assets and drove it into bankruptcy
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening