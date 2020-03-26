You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FY21 earnings forecasts for Singtel, StarHub could fall 9-10% if Covid-19 persists: DBS

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 11:03 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

nz_telco_260320.jpg
If the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic persists through 2020, DBS Group Research could cut FY2021 earnings forecasts for Singapore telcos Singtel and StarHub by 10 and 9 per cent, respectively.
PHOTOS: ST FILE, BLOOMBERG

IF the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic persists through 2020, DBS Group Research could cut FY2021 earnings forecasts for Singapore telcos Singtel and StarHub by 10 and 9 per cent, respectively.

In a Thursday report, DBS Group Research analyst Sachin Mittal said: "Roaming revenue in Singapore (which makes up 12-20 per cent of mobile revenue) will be the biggest casualty followed by prepaid mobile revenue (which comprises 15-20 per cent of mobile revenue)."

The impact on Singtel is likely to be larger due to its exposure to the Australian market through Optus.

Singtel will be impacted by translation losses due to the 10 per cent fall in the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar, Mr Mittal said. Likewise, Optus's roaming revenues, which account for 5-6 per cent of its total mobile revenue, are likely to take a hit.

Nonetheless, Mr Mittal pointed out that at current levels, dividend yields for both telcos remain attractive. 

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Dairy Farm to 'buy', strong sales expected amid Covid-19 outbreak

Singtel, which is trading at a dividend yield of about 5.4 per cent two standard deviations from its 15-year historical average, pays out almost 100 per cent of its free cash flow as dividends to shareholders, he noted.

Meanwhile, StarHub is trading at a dividend yield of 7.1 per cent and may benefit from its joint bid with M1 for a nationwide 5G licence.

For earnings resilience, investors can look to telco infrastructure play NetLink NBN Trust, which is trading at around 6 per cent dividend yield.

"NetLink's net debt-to-Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of less than two times suggests ample room to raise debt if needed," Mr Mittal said.

In a bearish case scenario where telcos might face a fall in earnings of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, DBS is of the view that Singtel shares could fall to S$2.18, StarHub might decline to S$1.00 while NetLink units may drop to S$0.76.

As at 10.40am on Thursday, shares in Singtel were down S$0.09 or 3.5 per cent to S$2.51, StarHub dipped S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent to S$1.26, and units in NetLink NBN Trust fell 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.8 per cent to 87 cents.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold declines a second day as investors weigh squeeze, stimulus

[SINGAPORE] Gold dropped for a second day as concerns over the threat of a trading squeeze eased and investors...

Mar 26, 2020 11:09 AM
Garage

Airbnb holds meeting with bankers to extend US$1b debt facility: source

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb on Wednesday held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing US$1 billion...

Mar 26, 2020 10:59 AM
Garage

SoftBank's big bet on sharing economy backfires with coronavirus

[TOKYO] Masayoshi Son has been among the most fervent believers in the sharing economy, investing billions in...

Mar 26, 2020 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration: media

[TOKYO] The Japanese government was preparing to set up a special headquarters on coronavirus as early as Thursday...

Mar 26, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

US should refrain from export controls in pandemic response: Chamber of Commerce

[WASHINGTON] The US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.