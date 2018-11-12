You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Gaylin widens Q2 loss to S$4.96m

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 9:03 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

GAYLIN Holdings almost doubled its net loss as its revenue plunged and administrative expenses climbed during the second quarter.

Net loss for the three months ended Sept 30 widened to S$4.96 million from S$2.45 million for a year-ago period.

Loss per share for Q2 was 0.28 Singapore cent compared to 0.56 Singapore for the same quarter the previous year.

Second-quarter revenue was 13.6 per cent lower at S$16.46 million. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gaylin had issued a warning last Friday, flagging a Q2 loss due to "the continued challenging environment” for oil and gas industry players.

As well as a lower second-quarter revenue, its administrative expenses for the quarter had risen by S$700,000 mainly due to an increase in professional fees.

For the first half, the oil and gas contracting group posted a net loss of S$6.62 million, compared to S$4.53 million for the year-ago period.  

Gaylin said that its business is still in transition after it went through an equity infusion and debt restructuring exercise led by private equity firm, ShawKuei & Partners. The group flagged S$800,000 of non-recurring professional, consultancy and legal costs attributable to the acquisition of Amos International Holdings and other corporate exercises that impacted its first half performance.

Gaylin completed the acquisition of Amos International on Oct 18.

Gaylin last traded flat at five Singapore cents on Friday.  

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

BP_SGX_121118_24.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Oxley, Gaylin, Federal International (2000), Valuetronics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening