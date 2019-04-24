Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GROW bigger and you won't have to face new competitors until 2030 at the earliest.
That sums up the challenge put before the casino duopoly by Singapore's planners.
So Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) have each agreed to invest S$4.5 billion more in their
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg