Genting Singapore says casino licence of Resorts World at Sentosa renewed for three more years
Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 12:14 AM
GENTING Singapore on Thursday said that the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore has renewed the casino licence of Resorts World at Sentosa for another three years, starting from Feb 6.
Resorts World at Sentosa is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
12:14 am
