You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GIC raises stake in Dexus Australian Logistics Trust

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 8:59 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has increased its ownership in joint venture Dexus Australian Logistics Trust to 49 per cent, Dexus announced on Jan 6.

Announced in 2018, the unlisted trust was set up as a joint venture with Australian real estate investment trust Dexus, to invest in logistics properties in Australia. GIC was its foundation investor with an initial 25 per cent investment in the core portfolio.

On Dec 23, the second tranche rights were exercised for GIC to acquire an additional 24 per cent stake in the trust's core portfolio.

The additional investment is priced at A$366.1 million (S$339.7 million), consistent with the estimated Dec 31, 2019 independent valuations across the core portfolio, said Dexus.

Settlement is expected to occur on Apr 1. Proceeds from the sale will initially be used to reduce debt and provide capacity for future funding commitments, including Dexus' development pipeline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

2 SeD subsidiaries in legal proceedings against vendor

SGX RegCo directs Alita Resources to apply for time extension for rescue plan hearing

The Avenir condo in River Valley to launch this weekend

Singapore Airlines adding fifth weekly flight to Kolkata

Koon Holdings to hold creditors' scheme meetings on Feb 25

Singtel's Optus does not expect material financial impact from Australian fires

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Technology

India to tweak proposed content regulations to ease burden on some

[NEW DELHI] India plans to amend proposed rules for policing digital content so the toughest measures apply only to...

Jan 8, 2020 07:57 PM
Companies & Markets

2 SeD subsidiaries in legal proceedings against vendor

TWO subsidiaries of Catalist-listed Singapore eDevelopment (SeD) have commenced legal proceedings against a vendor...

Jan 8, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo directs Alita Resources to apply for time extension for rescue plan hearing

THE Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm (SGX RegCo) has directed Alita Resources to apply for an extension of time...

Jan 8, 2020 06:51 PM
Garage

S-E Asia healthtech investments more than double in 2019

INVESTMENTS into healthtech in South-east Asia hit a new high in 2019, with deal value more than doubling to US$266...

Jan 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly