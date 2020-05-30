You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Global economic recovery likely to be swift, but stock markets might have run too far

Within the equities space, focus on fundamentals and hunt for "structural winners" in the new normal
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

BT_20200530_BPGLOBALECONOMY_4131390.jpg
The S&P 500's strong rebound has been helped by the index being heavily weighted towards technology stocks that are seemingly impervious to the Covid-19 fallout.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

AS lockdowns are lifted and restrictions to curb Covid-19 are eased, global economic activity is set to recover much faster than it did following other major recessions in the past. So, it perhaps should not be a surprise that equity markets have rebounded strongly from their...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.