You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 7:55 AM

rk_wallstreet_180120.jpg
Global equities rose on Friday, with Wall Street stocks ending at fresh records, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the global outlook following the landmark US-China trade deal earlier in the week.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Global equities rose on Friday, with Wall Street stocks ending at fresh records, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the global outlook following the landmark US-China trade deal earlier in the week.

European markets were all higher following signs the Chinese economy is stabilising.

"China released some broadly positive economic reports, which has boosted sentiment around the globe," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Apart from a blip last week caused by the US killing of Iran's top general, markets have had a strong start to the new decade, building on the rally of late 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The gains have been fanned by the "Phase One" trade agreement signed this week by the United States and China as well as signs of improvement in various economies, lower interest rates, government stimulus and easing Brexit concerns.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end at records on international trade deal progress

The prospect of a healthy batch of corporate earnings means there are hopes for further advances as well.

Analysts see few economic clouds on the horizon in the short term but worry that high stock valuations could prompt a selloff.

CHINESE GROWTH

Beijing contributed to the feel-good atmosphere, releasing data that said the world's second-biggest economy expanded by 6.1 per cent last year.

While that was the slowest pace in three decades and well below the 2018 level of 6.6 per cent, it was in line with expectations and the government's target.

The 6 per cent growth for October-December was the same as the previous quarter, and traders were cheered by a better-than-forecast rise in retail sales, industrial output and investment.

The slowdown in Chinese growth has been a major headache for investors for the past few years as the country's leaders struggle with the US trade war, slowing global demand and a worrying debt mountain.

Later Friday, US data showed December construction of new US housing shot to a 13-year high, added to positive investor sentiment.

AFP

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' Nanjing water-treatment JV fined S$10m for pollution offences; key execs jailed

Singapore hotel groups spared property damage in Australia

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Australia after wildfires

Washington to issue 20-year bonds soon to fund rising deficit

Chinese New Year dining specials for SPH subscribers

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 08:44 AM
Technology

Facebook must disclose app records for probe, US judge rules

[NEW YORK] Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over material to the state's attorney...

Jan 18, 2020 08:24 AM
Consumer

US court slashes US$8b J&J damages over drug side effect

[NEW YORK] A Pennsylvania court on Friday slashed an US$8 billion ruling against US pharmaceutical giant Johnson...

Jan 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley chief executive's total 2019 pay falls 7% to US$27m

[NEW YORK] Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman is receiving US$27 million in total compensation in 2019, 7...

Jan 18, 2020 08:10 AM
Transport

S&P, Fitch lower outlook on Bombardier to negative from stable

[BENGALURU] S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings on Friday joined fellow credit rating agency Moody's Investors...

Jan 18, 2020 08:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Friday as sluggish economic growth in China, the world's biggest crude importer,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly