Global Invacom surges after deal to acquire Tactilis unit called off

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GLOBAL Invacom Group (GInva) shares surged during Monday's session after the company and Tactilis Pte Limited mutually terminated a deal for the latter's Malaysian subsidiary.
Shares of the satellite communications equipment provider gained as much as 80 per cent in early
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg