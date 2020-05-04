You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Gold markets grapple with logistical issues as Covid-19 limits space on planes

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM-goldbar-030520.jpg
SWISS refiner Valcambi tried for five straight days last month to move a shipment of gold out of Hong Kong. Twice the metal was packed carefully onto a plane, only to be offloaded again.
PHOTO: VALCAMBI

New York

SWISS refiner Valcambi tried for five straight days last month to move a shipment of gold out of Hong Kong. Twice the metal was packed carefully onto a plane, only to be offloaded again.

After daily attempts and numerous arguments, the gold suddenly arrived in Switzerland without warning, said chief executive Michael Mesaric. "We had not even asked for a slot."

The coronavirus crisis has shone a light on a corner of precious metals markets that usually draws little attention: the logistics of transporting gold, silver and other metals across the world. The business is dominated by companies including New York-listed Brink's, London-listed G4S, Stockholm-listed Loomis and Israeli company Malca-Amit. They link miners and refiners with gold trading and consumption hubs around the world.

In normal times, gold bars worth millions of dollars travel the world in the cargo holds of commercial planes, just a few metres from the feet of passengers, before being whisked in armoured trucks to refineries and vaults. But the grounding of flights has had a chaotic effect on an industry that's used to relying on instantaneous delivery: prices in key markets have diverged dramatically, and the London gold market has even started talking about allowing delivery in other cities around the world.

Now, with global travel at a standstill, the precious metals industry is scrambling for alternative ways to keep the market moving. It's a world of logistical headaches: even when space can be found on a plane, packages are often turned away if essentials such as medical supplies need to travel instead. "The limited commercial flights, charters or freighters we are using must prioritise personal protection equipment, medical, food and other essential products over our requirements to move bullion," said Baskaran Narayanan, vice-president at Brink's Asia Pacific.

Another big name in the business, Malca-Amit could deliver within 24 hours before the health crisis, said managing director of Malca-Amit Singapore Ariel Kohelet. Now it's more like 48 to 72 hours, and costs have risen. "We've widened our use of cargo-only aircraft that are not dependent on passengers to fly and we've also chartered aircraft," he said.

Some in the market say they're managing to keep operating without delays. But it's been particularly difficult to get metal in and out of Asia, said Robert Mish, president of precious-metals dealer Mish International Monetary Inc.

It's even getting more expensive to move gold that doesn't typically travel by airplane. German refiner C Hafner used to send gold bars to neighbouring Poland in security trucks. After road borders closed and its contractor stopped operating, the company has started flying the metal with FedEx, said Torsten Schlindwein, deputy head of precious metals trading. Transportation costs have surged about 60 per cent as a result.

Lockdown regulations and red tape have contributed to the delays, said Peter Thomas, a senior vice-president at Chicago-based broker Zaner Group. When he tried to fly some silver out of Peru in early April, authorities initially refused to approve loading documents or allow union workers to load the plane. The metal was eventually moved on private aircraft, he said. "It was expensive but it got done," he said. "I think that as the virus subsides and as we get rolling again, we're going to see a lot of product that has been sitting around, especially in smaller refineries, hit the market." BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Economic pain will make slower but surer imprint in banks' results

Buffett's owner-oriented thinking puts surging dividend cuts in perspective

iFast rides on the back of Covid-linked trading boom

Netflix likely topping out

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

SPH confirms closure of magazine unit Blu Inc

BREAKING NEWS

May 3, 2020 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 657 new cases on Sunday, 10 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 657 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 3), bringing the...

May 3, 2020 10:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Wrong information, course mismatch among Wong Fong unit’s SkillsFuture breaches

DECLARING incorrect working hours, wrongly submitting a claim for a trainee and choosing irrelevant courses were...

May 3, 2020 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH confirms closure of Malaysian magazine unit Blu Inc

SINGAPORE Press Holdings confirmed in a Sunday bourse filing that its Malaysian magazine subsidiary, Blu Inc...

May 3, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang conscious and recovering in ICU after fall at home

ALJUNIED MP Low Thia Khiang, 63, former secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), is currently in the intensive...

May 3, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Companies should prepare for reopening; priority given to sectors vital to global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

PRIORITY will be given to some businesses in sectors vital to global supply chains, including biopharma,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.