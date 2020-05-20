Government calls allegations of profiteering against Surbana Jurong 'false and malicious'

Get our introductory offer at only
THE government on Wednesday described as “false and malicious” the allegations about Subana Jurong (SJ) profiteering and being corrupt in relation to the development of a community-care facility (CCF) at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre in Changi.
A joint statement by...
