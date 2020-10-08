Greenback steadies, British pound falls

London

THE US dollar steadied on Wednesday, down against most currencies, after an initial jump triggered by US President Donald Trump's cancelling stimulus talks with Democrat lawmakers, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.

Mr Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov 3 presidential election initiated a selling spree on Wall Street as investors braced for more downside risks in an already shaky US economy.

The initial shock eased when Mr Trump later asked Congress to extend US$25 billion in new payroll assistance to US passenger airlines.

In Asia, sentiment improved overnight, with markets hitting a two-week high and US stock futures making their way back into positive territory a few hours before the open in New York. At midday in Europe, the dollar index was down 0.1 per cent at 93.729.

The euro rose 0.26 per cent to US$1.1763 per euro, up 0.25 per cent.

"The market has largely reversed the spike in volatility and the (US) dollar rally we saw yesterday evening," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. "A delay to further fiscal easing until after the election doesn't scare the markets when Q3 GDP looks so strong."

Wednesday's batch of economic data was not encouraging for the eurozone. German industrial output edged down in August after three months of gains, suggesting the recovery in Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus shock is starting to lose steam.

The British pound, which made morning gains against the US dollar, fell by 0.1 per cent to US$1.2855 after Ireland's foreign minister warned that fishing rights remained a big obstacle to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

Japan's yen, which had not moved much on the US stimulus news, lost some ground against the US dollar, which moved about 0.4 per cent higher at 106.07.

Highlighting the potential danger of no additional stimulus funds to prop up the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned that the US economy could slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and called for more economic assistance.

Traders will look to minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting and comments from several Fed speakers later on Wednesday for further signs of how central bankers view the outlook. REUTERS