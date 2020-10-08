You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Greenback steadies, British pound falls

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar steadied on Wednesday, down against most currencies, after an initial jump triggered by US President Donald Trump's cancelling stimulus talks with Democrat lawmakers, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.

Mr Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov 3 presidential election initiated a selling spree on Wall Street as investors braced for more downside risks in an already shaky US economy.

The initial shock eased when Mr Trump later asked Congress to extend US$25 billion in new payroll assistance to US passenger airlines.

In Asia, sentiment improved overnight, with markets hitting a two-week high and US stock futures making their way back into positive territory a few hours before the open in New York. At midday in Europe, the dollar index was down 0.1 per cent at 93.729.

SEE ALSO

America may need international intervention

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The euro rose 0.26 per cent to US$1.1763 per euro, up 0.25 per cent.

"The market has largely reversed the spike in volatility and the (US) dollar rally we saw yesterday evening," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. "A delay to further fiscal easing until after the election doesn't scare the markets when Q3 GDP looks so strong."

Wednesday's batch of economic data was not encouraging for the eurozone. German industrial output edged down in August after three months of gains, suggesting the recovery in Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus shock is starting to lose steam.

The British pound, which made morning gains against the US dollar, fell by 0.1 per cent to US$1.2855 after Ireland's foreign minister warned that fishing rights remained a big obstacle to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

Japan's yen, which had not moved much on the US stimulus news, lost some ground against the US dollar, which moved about 0.4 per cent higher at 106.07.

Highlighting the potential danger of no additional stimulus funds to prop up the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned that the US economy could slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and called for more economic assistance.

Traders will look to minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting and comments from several Fed speakers later on Wednesday for further signs of how central bankers view the outlook. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Pandemic could give ComfortDelGro's taxi business a lift

20% of Hong Leong Finance's loan book opt for deferred repayments

Participation rate in OCBC's scrip dividend scheme made up 75.2% of shareholdings

Europe's IPO market is not too bad given its economic crisis

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

Tata unveils share buyback of up to US$2.2b

[MUMBAI] Tata Consultancy Services announced a share buyback of as much as US$2.2 billion after posting worse than...

Oct 8, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson says lockdown approach correct despite rising cases

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that his government's approach to controlling...

Oct 8, 2020 12:16 AM
Life & Culture

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

[HOUSTON] Johnny Nash, a singer whose I can see clearly now reached No 1 on the Billboard charts in 1972,...

Oct 7, 2020 11:33 PM
Transport

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

[SINGAPORE] The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding...

Oct 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Consumer

Ruby Tuesday is bankrupt

[TENNESSEE] Ruby Tuesday, the struggling casual restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, just three years...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for