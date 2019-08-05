You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Greenback weakens as bets on a September rate cut mount

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar fell broadly on Friday as news of slower US employment growth in July and heightened US-China trade tensions fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates again in September.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, fewer than the month prior, and wages increased modestly, the Labor Department said.

The report came a day after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept 1, leading financial markets to almost fully price in a September rate cut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar fell 0.76 per cent against the Japanese yen to its lowest since Jan 3, last at 106.50. Versus the euro it was 0.22 per cent weaker at US$1.1109.

The Swiss franc was 0.83 per cent stronger to 0.9818 franc per dollar. "On balance it is probably a slightly dollar-negative number because I do think that the totality of the report increases the case for a Fed rate cut in September. We're already at the point where we're trading that," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The US central bank on Wednesday cut its short-term interest rate for the first time since 2008. Fed chair Jerome Powell described the widely anticipated 25-basis-point monetary policy easing as a mid-cycle policy adjustment to protect US expansion from the global economic slowdown happening outside its borders.

Following the cut, the dollar rose in sympathy with US Treasury note prices, but that move had largely been retraced on Friday.

The chance of a September rate cut was 98.1 per cent on Friday afternoon, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, a large jump from 56.2 per cent a week prior. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Activa Media scales great firewall of China

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

KLW warns of Q1 net loss

Berkshire's cash pile hits record US$122b as stock buys slow

Next steps in your enterprise risk management journey

Yellow metal needs constant observation

Editor's Choice

Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Market concludes Fed can't save the economy from a trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly