GSH gives updates amid pandemic; wins court case over land dispute

Singapore
PROPERTY developer GSH Corporation posted a 32 per cent decline in its hospitality segment's Q1 2020 revenue to S$13.2 million from S$19.5 million the year before.
The Covid-19 pandemic situation is expected to continue to cast a negative impact on the group's hospitality...
